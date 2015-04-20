Sufjan Stevens Confirms UK Dates For 2015 Tour

Sufjan Stevens has announced his first UK and European tour dates for four years as he brings his new album Carrie & Lowell to these shores.



He's lined up dates in London, Edinburgh and Manchester - as well as a festival appearance at End of the Road. Support for his solo shows will come from Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear.



Tickets go on sale on Thursday 23rd April.

SUFJAN STEVENS UK TOUR DATES:

28 AUGUST 2015 DUBLIN, HELIX

29 AUGUST 2015 DUBLIN, HELIX

30 AUGUST 2015 EDINBURGH, PLAYHOUSE

31 AUGUST 2015 MANCHESTER, APOLLO

2 SEPTEMBER 2015 LONDON, ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL

3 SEPTEMBER 2015 LONDON, ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL

4 SEPTEMBER 2015 BRIGHTON, DOME

5 SEPTEMBER 2015 END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL

6 SEPTEMBER 2015 BRISTOL, COLSTON HALL