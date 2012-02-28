Spector and Willy Moon Added to Camden Crawl

28th February 2012, 11:35

The series of gigs in North London takes place at various venues over the May Bank holiday weekend.

Spector

Death in Vegas are playing the launch party at Koko on May 4 - with the event taking place May 4 - 6.

Radio X is the official radio partner and will be taking over Koko for the weekend.

The initial line-up includes:
 
ADMIRAL FALLOW
ALABAMA 3
ALPINES
AND SO I WATCHED YOU FROM AFAR
ANTLERED MAN
ARROWS OF LOVE
BASEMENT
BASTILLE
BAXTER DURY
BEN WESTBEECH
BLACKLISTERS
BLACK MOTH
BLACKHOODS
BOY FRIEND
BRANDT BRAUER FRICK
BRONTIDE
BXENTRIC
CASHIER NO. 9
CHARLIE XCX
CHEW LIPS
CYMBALS
DOG IS DEAD
D/R/U/G/S
DUTCH UNCLES
ECHO LAKE
FANZINE
FEAR OF MEN
FICTION
FUNERAL SUITS
GHETTS
HAWK EYES
HEY SHOLAY
ICEAGE
ICONA POP
JAMES CLEAVER QUARTET
JAPE
JAYMO & ANDY GEORGE
KEEP SHELLY IN ATHENS
KWES
LIONESS
LUCY ROSE
MARMOZETS
MELODICA, MELODY & ME
NIGHT ANGLES
PARIAH
PEACE
POLARBEAR
PSYCHOLOGIST
ROLO TOMASSI
ROSKA
RUBBER BANDITS
SEX HANDS
SPECTOR
TEAM ME
THE BARR BROTHERS
THEME PARK
TOBY KAAR
TOM STAAR
TOY
TRUE TIGER
WILLY MOON

