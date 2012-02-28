Spector and Willy Moon Added to Camden Crawl

Death in Vegas are playing the launch party at Koko on May 4 - with the event taking place May 4 - 6.

Radio X is the official radio partner and will be taking over Koko for the weekend.

The initial line-up includes:



ADMIRAL FALLOW

ALABAMA 3

ALPINES

AND SO I WATCHED YOU FROM AFAR

ANTLERED MAN

ARROWS OF LOVE

BASEMENT

BASTILLE

BAXTER DURY

BEN WESTBEECH

BLACKLISTERS

BLACK MOTH

BLACKHOODS

BOY FRIEND

BRANDT BRAUER FRICK

BRONTIDE

BXENTRIC

CASHIER NO. 9

CHARLIE XCX

CHEW LIPS

CYMBALS

DOG IS DEAD

D/R/U/G/S

DUTCH UNCLES

ECHO LAKE

FANZINE

FEAR OF MEN

FICTION

FUNERAL SUITS

GHETTS

HAWK EYES

HEY SHOLAY

ICEAGE

ICONA POP

JAMES CLEAVER QUARTET

JAPE

JAYMO & ANDY GEORGE

KEEP SHELLY IN ATHENS

KWES

LIONESS

LUCY ROSE

MARMOZETS

MELODICA, MELODY & ME

NIGHT ANGLES

PARIAH

PEACE

POLARBEAR

PSYCHOLOGIST

ROLO TOMASSI

ROSKA

RUBBER BANDITS

SEX HANDS

SPECTOR

TEAM ME

THE BARR BROTHERS

THEME PARK

TOBY KAAR

TOM STAAR

TOY

TRUE TIGER

WILLY MOON