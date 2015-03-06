Somersault Festival 2015 Signs Up Passenger And Crystal Fighters

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
It's the second year of the North Devon festival, with Laura Marling and Bombay Bicycle Club signed up to headline already.
BRIT-nominee Passenger and London-based fivesome Crystal Fighters have been added to the line-up for the Somersault festival in North Devon.
It takes place at Castle Hill Estate from 23-27 July 2015, with Rae Morris, Bear's Den and The Staves already confirmed too.
Communion Music have also unveiled some of the acts that will be playing their stage, who'll include Amber Run, Honeyblood, Fyfe and Flo Morrissey.
Early Bird tickets for the festival are still available, with Super Early Birds having recently sold out.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
