Somersault Festival 2015 Signs Up Passenger And Crystal Fighters

BRIT-nominee Passenger and London-based fivesome Crystal Fighters have been added to the line-up for the Somersault festival in North Devon.



It takes place at Castle Hill Estate from 23-27 July 2015, with Rae Morris, Bear's Den and The Staves already confirmed too.



Communion Music have also unveiled some of the acts that will be playing their stage, who'll include Amber Run, Honeyblood, Fyfe and Flo Morrissey.



Early Bird tickets for the festival are still available, with Super Early Birds having recently sold out.