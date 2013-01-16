Sigur Ros Confirmed for Jodrell Bank

Sigur Ros have been announced as a headliner for this year's Live At Jodrell Bank shows.

The gig - in the grounds of the iconic Lovell Telescope in Cheshire - will take place Saturday August 30.

The annual events combine music with science, hands on workshops, experiments and lectures at the University of Manchester site.

Last year's Elbow show sold out in 90 minutes.

Tickets for the Sigur Ros show go on sale Friday (January 18) at 9am.

