Pixies Announce UK Dates And Introduce New Bassist

Original bassist Kim Deal left the band last month and will be replaced by former Pandoras and Muffs member Kim Shattuck.

The band will play the O2 Apollo Manchester on November 21, Glasgow Barrowlands (November 22) and Hammersmith Apollo, London (November 24). Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am on Tuesday, July 2.

Frontman Black Francis has promised a "collection" of new material, which will include the new track Bagboy, the first new track from the group in nine years.

Plus, the band will be airing some rare oldies: "Along with everyone's favorites, we'll be playing songs that we haven't played in ages or never played live before," Black Francis revealed. "Songs like Brick Is Red, Havalina, Tony's Theme and The Sad Punk. We've probably rehearsed some 80 songs, so we'll be able to change up the set at the last minute if we feel like it."