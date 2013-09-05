Pixies Announce Another London Show

The band will play the Electric in Brixton on Friday, September 27. The show comes two days after they headline the iTunes Festival at London's Roundhouse.



Black Francis and co will return later in the autumn for further UK dates: O2 Apollo Manchester (November 21), Barrowlands Glasgow (November 22) and O2 Hammersmith Apollo (November 24 and 25).



Meanwhile, an EP of all-new Pixies material was issued on Tuesday.