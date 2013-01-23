Pigeon Detectives Announce Album and Tour

23rd January 2013, 19:10

The Pigeon Detectives are going to release a new album this year - their fourth - as well as tour the UK this Spring.

The Pigeon Detectives

The band are giving away the first single - called Animal - on their website.

"Animal is one of those songs that we knew would work well in front of a live audience as soon as we started writing it. It's an exciting tune with a raw sinister edge to it, but it still retains all the catchiness usually associated with The Pigeon Detectives. We all agreed it was the song to set our stall out with and the in your face guitars is a statement of intent." frontman Matt Bowman explained.

The band are headng out on tour this Spring.

The tour dates are:

April

Thu 25 - Preston 53 Degrees
Fri 26 - Whitehaven Civic Hall
Sat 27 - Sheffield Leadmill
Sun 28 - Stoke Sugarmill
Tues 30 - Norwich Waterfront

May

Wed 1 - Birmingham Institute
Thu 2 - Middlesbrough Empire
Fri 3 - Glasgow Arches
Sat 4 - Live at Leeds
Mon 6 - Cambridge Junction
Tue 7 - Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Wed 8 - Bristol Thekla
Thu 9 - London, Dingwalls
Fri 10 - Brighton Coalition
Sat 11 - Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

