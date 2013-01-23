Pigeon Detectives Announce Album and Tour

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Pigeon Detectives are going to release a new album this year - their fourth - as well as tour the UK this Spring.
The band are giving away the first single - called Animal - on their website.
"Animal is one of those songs that we knew would work well in front of a live audience as soon as we started writing it. It's an exciting tune with a raw sinister edge to it, but it still retains all the catchiness usually associated with The Pigeon Detectives. We all agreed it was the song to set our stall out with and the in your face guitars is a statement of intent." frontman Matt Bowman explained.
The band are headng out on tour this Spring.
The tour dates are:
April
Thu 25 - Preston 53 Degrees
Fri 26 - Whitehaven Civic Hall
Sat 27 - Sheffield Leadmill
Sun 28 - Stoke Sugarmill
Tues 30 - Norwich Waterfront
May
Wed 1 - Birmingham Institute
Thu 2 - Middlesbrough Empire
Fri 3 - Glasgow Arches
Sat 4 - Live at Leeds
Mon 6 - Cambridge Junction
Tue 7 - Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Wed 8 - Bristol Thekla
Thu 9 - London, Dingwalls
Fri 10 - Brighton Coalition
Sat 11 - Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
