Pigeon Detectives Announce Album and Tour

The band are giving away the first single - called Animal - on their website.

"Animal is one of those songs that we knew would work well in front of a live audience as soon as we started writing it. It's an exciting tune with a raw sinister edge to it, but it still retains all the catchiness usually associated with The Pigeon Detectives. We all agreed it was the song to set our stall out with and the in your face guitars is a statement of intent." frontman Matt Bowman explained.

The band are headng out on tour this Spring.

The tour dates are:

April

Thu 25 - Preston 53 Degrees

Fri 26 - Whitehaven Civic Hall

Sat 27 - Sheffield Leadmill

Sun 28 - Stoke Sugarmill

Tues 30 - Norwich Waterfront

May

Wed 1 - Birmingham Institute

Thu 2 - Middlesbrough Empire

Fri 3 - Glasgow Arches

Sat 4 - Live at Leeds

Mon 6 - Cambridge Junction

Tue 7 - Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Wed 8 - Bristol Thekla

Thu 9 - London, Dingwalls

Fri 10 - Brighton Coalition

Sat 11 - Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms