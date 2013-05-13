Paramore Announce Arena Dates

The band - who release a new single, Still Into You, on May 20 - are to play UK arenas in September. Singer Hayley Williams says: "We're so psyched to come back the UK and Ireland and play the new songs for everybody. See you there!"

The full itinerary is:



September 20 Manchester Arena

September 21 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

September 23 LG Arena, Birmingham

September 24 Nottingham Arena

September 27 Wembley Arena, London