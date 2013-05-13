Paramore Announce Arena Dates

13th May 2013, 11:56

Paramore have announced details of a UK tour later this year.

The band - who release a new single, Still Into You, on May 20 - are to play UK arenas in September. Singer Hayley Williams says: "We're so psyched to come back the UK and Ireland and play the new songs for everybody. See you there!"

The full itinerary is:


September 20 Manchester Arena
September 21 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
September 23 LG Arena, Birmingham
September 24 Nottingham Arena
September 27 Wembley Arena, London

