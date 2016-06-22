Nothing But Thieves Announce UK Headline Winter Tour Dates For 2016

Nothing But Thieves have announced headline dates for Winter 2016.

The Southend-On-Sea five-piece will embark on a UK tour, kicking off at Birmingham's O2 Institute and ending at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Following a huge year for the Wake Up Call rockers, including sell-out dates and supporting Muse on their 360 Drones tour, the band are set to play both Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds festival this summer.

See their UK Winter dates below:

Wednesday 30 November 2016: O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham

Thursday 1 December 2016: Manchester Academy, Manchester

Friday 2 December 2016: O2 Academy Brixton, London