Nine Inch Nails Announce Intimate London Show

By Chloe Aust, 7th August 2013, 15:35

Nine Inch Nails are going to play an intimate fans only gig at the Scala ahead of their performances at Reading and Leeds.

Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor 2013

Tickets for the gig on August 20 will only be available to fans who are members of ther website (membership is free).

They go on sale at 5pm on Friday (August 9).

Nine Inch Nails release new album Hesitation Marks on September 2 - their first new music in five years.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News