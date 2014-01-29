Mötley Crüe announce Final Tour, sign legal agreement that it will be the final one

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Mötley Crüe have announced that after three decades together they are calling it a day - and have taken unprecedented steps to ensure their final tour is definitely their last.
The band is the first-ever to sign a binding "Cessation of Touring" agreement to prevent future, unauthorized touring.
Band Attorney, Doug Mark of Mark Music & Media Law, explains "Other bands have split up over rancor or the inability of people to get along, but this is mutual among all four original members and a peaceful decision to move on to other endeavors and to confirm it with a binding agreement."
The agreement was signed in front of the media and comes into effect at the end of 2015, giving the band the chance to take to the road for one last tour. The Final Tour.
"When it comes to putting together a new show we always push the envelope and that's part of Mötley Crüe's legacy," explained Nikki Sixx. "As far as letting on to what we're doing, that would be like finding out what you're getting for Christmas before you open the presents. We think in an age of too much information, we'd like to keep some surprises close to our chest until we launch the Final Tour."
The Final Tour will kick off in North America on 2 July before hitting international territories in 2015.
Alice Cooper will be joining Mötley Crüe for the Final Tour (although it is not clear if he is doing all the dates or just the US ones.)
"Real hard rock bands are hard to find these days," said Alice, "Mötley has always gone on stage with one attitude and that's to blow the audience away. That's exactly how we do it. Putting Mötley Crüe and Alice Cooper together is going to be just what this summer really NEEDS. We're going to go out there and tear it up, and I can't wait to see Motley on stage. Mötley Crüe and Alice Cooper - A match made in... Armageddon?"
The UK dates will be announced later this year.
