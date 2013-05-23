More Acts Added To Sziget Festival Line-Up

Franz Ferdinand, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and !!! will all play the event in Budapest, Hungary between August 5 and 12.

Already on the bill are Blur, Biffy Clyro, Chase And Status, Nero, Editors, The Joy Formidable, Everything Everything, Bat For Lashes, The Gaslight Anthem, Mystery Jets and Empire Of The Sun.

More info on the festival is available at www.szigetfest.co.uk