More Acts Added To Sziget Festival Line-Up

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Sziget Festival has announced more artists for their 2013 line-up.
Franz Ferdinand, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and !!! will all play the event in Budapest, Hungary between August 5 and 12.
Already on the bill are Blur, Biffy Clyro, Chase And Status, Nero, Editors, The Joy Formidable, Everything Everything, Bat For Lashes, The Gaslight Anthem, Mystery Jets and Empire Of The Sun.
More info on the festival is available at www.szigetfest.co.uk
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
