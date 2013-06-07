Modest Mouse Cancel UK Tour

The US band were due to play The Roundhouse in Camden on July 11 and Manchester Academy on July 16.

Modest Mouse were also on the bill for both T In The Park and Latitude festivals.

In a post on their website they wrote:

"After much thought, we have decided to cancel our EU/UK tour to continue work on our forthcoming album. We do appreciate our fans and promise that we will make it up to you next year.

"Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

"We look forward to sharing our new music with the world next year."