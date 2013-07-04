Mighty Boosh To Reunite At Beck Gig

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Mighty Boosh are to reunite for the first time in three years for a a special gig as part of Beck's Song Reader night at the Barbican in London.
Julian Barratt and Noel Fielding will take to the stage and perform one of the songs that appeared on Beck's 2012 Song Reader "album". The LP was actually a book of 20 songs of sheet music, which musicians were asked to interpret themselves and perform as they like.
The event will see artists such as Beck himself, Jarvis Cocker, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Franz Ferdinand, Beth Orton, Guillemots and Michael Kiwanuka bringing the music to life at the venue on the South Bank.
Noel told Radio X: "We're so excited to be playing with Beck tonight, he's an absolute genius! He's one of our biggest influences and the song they gave us is actually pretty Booshy… It's perfect."
The Mighty Boosh haven't played together since their special one off performance for a Franz Zappa tribute gig in 2010. Noel has spent the past four years creating Luxury Comedy series for E4, and Julian has been concentrating on theatre roles. They are planning another one off in LA this October, when they play Jack Black's comedy festival, Festival Supreme.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
