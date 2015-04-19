Michael Kiwanuka Tops Second Wave Of Bushstock 2015 Acts

Having last played the festival in 2011, Michael Kiwanuka will return to headline one of Bushstock stages this June. The London festival has also confirmed a number of up and coming acts who will also perform at the event.



Vaults, Dan Owens, The Amazons, Jacks Watts and Lake Komo will also play.



Brought together by the people behind Communion Presents, the festival takes place at a number of venues in and around Shepherd's Bush, including Bush Hall, St Stephen's Church and Albertine's Wine Bar.



Super Early Bird and Early Bird tickets have sold out, but Tier 1 tickets are still on sale, priced at £25.