Michael Kiwanuka Tops Second Wave Of Bushstock 2015 Acts

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
More acts have been announced for this year's Bushstock festival, curated by the team behind Communion Presents.
Having last played the festival in 2011, Michael Kiwanuka will return to headline one of Bushstock stages this June. The London festival has also confirmed a number of up and coming acts who will also perform at the event.
Vaults, Dan Owens, The Amazons, Jacks Watts and Lake Komo will also play.
Brought together by the people behind Communion Presents, the festival takes place at a number of venues in and around Shepherd's Bush, including Bush Hall, St Stephen's Church and Albertine's Wine Bar.
Super Early Bird and Early Bird tickets have sold out, but Tier 1 tickets are still on sale, priced at £25.
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook