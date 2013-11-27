Metallica to let fans pick set lists on European tour

In a post on their official website, the veteran thrash metallers told followers that they would receive a link to an online ballot once they'd bought tickets to their two "short treks" through Europe in 2014.



The band said: "We normally play around 18 songs a night, and since we didn't want to be left out of the fun, the band also gets to vote . . . and we vote for a NEW SONG!" That leaves the other 17 slots for you to choose, so vote for all your favourites from the close to 140 songs we've recorded in our career and to make it more fun along the way, you'll be able to follow what you and your fellow fans are selecting by watching the site for continuous results."



The full set of tour dates have not yet been announced, but they will take in the twin German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June, plus a Sonisphere show in Hamburg.



The group also confirmed that they were ready to start work on their tenth studio album and that the live dates were intended to be an "inspirational break".