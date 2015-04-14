Lucy Rose To Headline Communion Stage At Somersault 2015

We already know that Bombay Bicycle Club and Laura Marling are headlining the Somersault Festival in July and now Lucy Rose has been added to the bill. She'll headline the Communion Stage on Friday evening.



Lucy's second album Work It Out is released this summer and boasts a new evolution in the singer's unique sound.

Joining her on that stage will be The Beach, Strong Asian Mothers, Young Blood Brass Brothers, John J Presley and Patrick Nazemi.



After a debut year that saw 15,000 fans coming to Castle Hill Estate in North Devon, the second year's line-up includes Rae Morris, The Staves, Bear's Den and the legendary Jimmy Cliff. The festival runs 23-27 July.



Tickets are available from the official Somersault Festival website .