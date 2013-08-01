Lollapalooza To Be Streamed Online

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
This weekend's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago is going to be streamed live online.
Nine Inch Nails, The Cure and The Killers are headlining - with sets from Mumford and Sons, Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend and Alt-J amongst others.
The festival takes place August 2-4, 2013.
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
Comments
Powered by Facebook