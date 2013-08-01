Lollapalooza To Be Streamed Online

By Chloe Aust, 1st August 2013, 13:18

This weekend's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago is going to be streamed live online.

The Cure 2013

Nine Inch Nails, The Cure and The Killers are headlining - with sets from Mumford and Sons, Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend and Alt-J amongst others.

The festival takes place August 2-4, 2013.

 

