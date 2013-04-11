Johnny Marr and Public Enemy Added to Kendal Calling

11th April 2013, 18:22

Public Enemy, Seasick Steve and Johnny Marr have been confirmed for this year's Kendal Calling.

Johnny Marr

Mike Skinner's new band The D.O.T are also on the bill with the former Streets frontman also doing a DJ set.

Radio X's Clint Boon is also among the newly announced additions.

Basement Jaxx, The Charlatans and Primal Scream are this year's headliners.

Kendal Calling takes place July 26 - 28 at Lowther Deer Park, Hackthorpe in The Lake District

Tickets are on sale now.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News