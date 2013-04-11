Johnny Marr and Public Enemy Added to Kendal Calling

Mike Skinner's new band The D.O.T are also on the bill with the former Streets frontman also doing a DJ set.

Radio X's Clint Boon is also among the newly announced additions.

Basement Jaxx, The Charlatans and Primal Scream are this year's headliners.

Kendal Calling takes place July 26 - 28 at Lowther Deer Park, Hackthorpe in The Lake District

Tickets are on sale now.