Johnny Borrell Announces UK Tour

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Following the release of his debut solo album Borrell 1, Johnny Borrell has announced details of a UK Tour starting this September.
He'll play Dingwalls in London September 25 and the Ruby Lounge in Manchester October 4.
Johnny will be joined on stage by his band Zazou, which is made up of Razorlight bass player Freddie Stitz, Brazillian saxophonist Joao Mello and Darren Berry.
The Tour Dates are:
September
24 - Norwich Arts Centre
25 - Dingwalls, London
26 - Spanky Van Dykes, Nottingham
27 - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge
28 - Ringmaster Festival, Whitbourne
30 - Cluny, Newcastle
October
1 - Cabaret Voltaire, Edinburgh
2 - Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow King Tut's
4 - Ruby Lounge, Manchester
5- Leeds Cockpit
6 - Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Tickets go sale at 9am tomorrow (August 15)
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
