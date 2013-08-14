Johnny Borrell Announces UK Tour

He'll play Dingwalls in London September 25 and the Ruby Lounge in Manchester October 4.



Johnny will be joined on stage by his band Zazou, which is made up of Razorlight bass player Freddie Stitz, Brazillian saxophonist Joao Mello and Darren Berry.



The Tour Dates are:



September

24 - Norwich Arts Centre

25 - Dingwalls, London

26 - Spanky Van Dykes, Nottingham

27 - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

28 - Ringmaster Festival, Whitbourne

30 - Cluny, Newcastle

October

1 - Cabaret Voltaire, Edinburgh

2 - Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow King Tut's

4 - Ruby Lounge, Manchester

5- Leeds Cockpit

6 - Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms



Tickets go sale at 9am tomorrow (August 15)



