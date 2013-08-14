Johnny Borrell Announces UK Tour

14th August 2013, 13:53

Following the release of his debut solo album Borrell 1, Johnny Borrell has announced details of a UK Tour starting this September.

Johnny Borell 2012

He'll play Dingwalls in London September 25 and the Ruby Lounge in Manchester October 4.

Johnny will be joined on stage by his band Zazou, which is made up of Razorlight bass player Freddie Stitz, Brazillian saxophonist Joao Mello and Darren Berry.

The Tour Dates are:

September
24 - Norwich Arts Centre
25 - Dingwalls, London
26 - Spanky Van Dykes, Nottingham   
27 - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge   
28 - Ringmaster Festival, Whitbourne   
30 - Cluny, Newcastle   
October
1 - Cabaret Voltaire, Edinburgh   
2 - Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow  King Tut's
4 - Ruby Lounge, Manchester   
5- Leeds Cockpit
6 - Portsmouth  Wedgewood Rooms

Tickets go sale at 9am tomorrow (August 15)

