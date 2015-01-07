Jack White And AC/DC To Headline Coachella

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The 2015 line-up for the California festival has been announced and also features the likes of Interpol, Alt-J and Kasabian.
It's one of the largest and most hyped festivals in the US and Coachella has got a line-up to match this year, with returning hard rock gods AC/DC and Jack White set to headline.
The artists playing the festival also include the UK's Royal Blood, Ride, Florence + The Machine, Alt-J and Kasabian.
It takes place on the weekends of April 10-12 and 17-19 at Empire Polo Field in California, with Drake the third headliner.
Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Ryan Adams, The War On Drugs and Belle and Sebastian have also been confirmed to play Coachella.
Tickets go on sale at 8pm UK time this evening.
The announcement made via Twitter, with the full line-up confirmed in the image.
For those about to RT http://t.co/EsOQgp3sxH pic.twitter.com/93W006ZOju
— Coachella (@coachella) January 6, 2015
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook