Jack White And AC/DC To Headline Coachella

It's one of the largest and most hyped festivals in the US and Coachella has got a line-up to match this year, with returning hard rock gods AC/DC and Jack White set to headline.



The artists playing the festival also include the UK's Royal Blood, Ride, Florence + The Machine, Alt-J and Kasabian.



It takes place on the weekends of April 10-12 and 17-19 at Empire Polo Field in California, with Drake the third headliner.



Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Ryan Adams, The War On Drugs and Belle and Sebastian have also been confirmed to play Coachella.



Tickets go on sale at 8pm UK time this evening.



The announcement made via Twitter, with the full line-up confirmed in the image.



