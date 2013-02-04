Fall Out Boy Announce New Album and London Show

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Fall Out Boy have announced their return.
They'll release new record Save Rock and Roll on May 6 - the tenth anniversary of their debut Take This to Your Grave.
They've released the first single from it - My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up) - today on iTunes.
"When we were kids the only thing that got us through most days was music," the band explained. "It's why we started Fall Out Boy in the first place. This isn't a reunion because we never broke up. We needed to plug back in and make some music that matters to us.
"The future of Fall Out Boy starts now.
"Save Rock And Roll..."
The album is Fall Out Boy's fifth studio and is their first since Folie Á Deux in December 2008.
Fall Out Boy are going to do a one off show in London on February 25.
