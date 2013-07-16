Eels Announce New UK Shows

The band are already due to be in the UK next month for V Festival and End of the Road, as well as to play a previously announced gig at Oxford's O2 Academy.



The new dates will finish at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire September 7.



New UK tour dates:



Sept 3 - ABC Glasgow

Sept 4 - O2 Academy Newcastle

Sept 5 - O2 Academy Liverpool

Sept 6 - O2 Academy Leicester

Sept 7 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire



Tickets on sale Friday (July 19)