Eels Announce New UK Shows

By Chloe Aust

EELS have added five brand new UK dates onto their summer tour. 

The band are already due to be in the UK next month for V Festival and End of the Road, as well as to play a previously announced gig at Oxford's O2 Academy.

The new dates will finish at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire September 7.

New UK tour dates:

Sept 3 - ABC Glasgow
Sept 4 - O2 Academy Newcastle
Sept 5 - O2 Academy Liverpool
Sept 6 - O2 Academy Leicester
Sept 7 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tickets on sale Friday (July 19)

