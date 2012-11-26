Django Django And Miles Kane For NME Awards Tour

Django Django and Miles Kane are to head up the NME Awards Tour for 2013.

They will be joined by Palma Violets and Peace in a series of shows that kick of in Newcastle on February 7 and winds up at the O2 Academy Brixton on the 23rd.

In previous years, the NME Awards Tour has played host to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Florence And The Machine and the shows come before the prestigious awards themselves, which take place on February 27.

The full tour itinerary is:

February 7 O2 Academy, Newcastle

February 8 Academy, Manchester

February 9 O2 Academy, Leeds

February 11 O2 Academy, Glasgow

February 12 Rock City, Nottingham

February 13 O2 Academy, Liverpool

February 15 UEA, Norwich

February 16 O2 Academy, Birmingham

February 17 University Great Hall, Cardiff

February 19 O2 Academy, Bristol

February 20 O2 Academy, Bournemouth

February 21 Dome, Brighton

February 23 O2 Academy, Brixton

An exclusive pre-sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday November 28 via www.NME.com , with a general onsale at 9am on Friday 30th.