Django Django And Miles Kane For NME Awards Tour

Bands announced for next year's set of gigs.
Django Django and Miles Kane are to head up the NME Awards Tour for 2013.
They will be joined by Palma Violets and Peace in a series of shows that kick of in Newcastle on February 7 and winds up at the O2 Academy Brixton on the 23rd.
In previous years, the NME Awards Tour has played host to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Florence And The Machine and the shows come before the prestigious awards themselves, which take place on February 27.
The full tour itinerary is:
February 7 O2 Academy, Newcastle
February 8 Academy, Manchester
February 9 O2 Academy, Leeds
February 11 O2 Academy, Glasgow
February 12 Rock City, Nottingham
February 13 O2 Academy, Liverpool
February 15 UEA, Norwich
February 16 O2 Academy, Birmingham
February 17 University Great Hall, Cardiff
February 19 O2 Academy, Bristol
February 20 O2 Academy, Bournemouth
February 21 Dome, Brighton
February 23 O2 Academy, Brixton
An exclusive pre-sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday November 28 via www.NME.com , with a general onsale at 9am on Friday 30th.
