Death Cab For Cutie Going On Tour In The UK This Winter

With three sold out dates at the Shepherd's Bush Empire coming up this June, Death Cab For Cutie have added four more UK shows for later on this year.



Their new album Kintsugi is receiving rave reviews and was named Album of the Week by Radio X late last month. It's four years since the band's last album Codes and Keys and the new LP marks their first without founder member Chris Walla.



The three Shepherd's Bush shows sold out in minutes, with tickets for the newly-announced shows on sale on 17 April at 9am .





DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE UK TOUR DATES

2 NOVEMBER 2015 GLASGOW, O2 ACADEMY

3 NOVEMBER 2015 MANCHESTER, ACADEMY

4 NOVEMBER 2015 LONDON, BRIXTON ACADEMY

5 NOVEMBER 2015 BIRMINGHAM, ACADEMY