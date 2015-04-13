Death Cab For Cutie Going On Tour In The UK This Winter

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The American indie group have confirmed they're returning to the UK for a tour this November, which includes shows in Brixton, Glasgow and Manchester.
With three sold out dates at the Shepherd's Bush Empire coming up this June, Death Cab For Cutie have added four more UK shows for later on this year.
Their new album Kintsugi is receiving rave reviews and was named Album of the Week by Radio X late last month. It's four years since the band's last album Codes and Keys and the new LP marks their first without founder member Chris Walla.
The three Shepherd's Bush shows sold out in minutes, with tickets for the newly-announced shows on sale on 17 April at 9am .
