David Byrne Named As Curator For Meltdown 2015

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The former Talking Heads frontman follows in the footsteps of past curators Jarvis Cocker, David Bowie and Yoko Ono.
Since its first year in 1993, the Meltdown Festival at London's Southbank Centre has established itself as one of the big cultural events of the year in the capital.
Musical luminaries like Morrissey, Massive Attack and Yoko Ono have curated the festival line-up in the past, choosing the artists they want to see play.
This year it'll be David Byrne, of Talking Heads fame, who's in charge of the festival, which runs from 17-28 August. Having collaborated with Brian Eno, Arcade Fire and Anna Calvi in the past, it'll be interesting to see who he picks.
Confirming that he'd be curating the festival, David said he was "beyond flattered", adding: "I plan to invite performers I've seen – and I do get out – and others I've missed or have dreamed of seeing.
"It's going to be a bit of fun puzzle-solving. I really hope to find things that take this beyond sit-down concerts as well."
It's early days for the line-up though, with Byrne confirming he was working on his "wish list".
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook