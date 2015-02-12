David Byrne Named As Curator For Meltdown 2015

Since its first year in 1993, the Meltdown Festival at London's Southbank Centre has established itself as one of the big cultural events of the year in the capital.



Musical luminaries like Morrissey, Massive Attack and Yoko Ono have curated the festival line-up in the past, choosing the artists they want to see play.



This year it'll be David Byrne, of Talking Heads fame, who's in charge of the festival, which runs from 17-28 August. Having collaborated with Brian Eno, Arcade Fire and Anna Calvi in the past, it'll be interesting to see who he picks.



Confirming that he'd be curating the festival, David said he was "beyond flattered", adding: "I plan to invite performers I've seen – and I do get out – and others I've missed or have dreamed of seeing.



"It's going to be a bit of fun puzzle-solving. I really hope to find things that take this beyond sit-down concerts as well."



It's early days for the line-up though, with Byrne confirming he was working on his "wish list".