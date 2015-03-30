Coachella And Lollapalooza ban Selfie Sticks

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Two of the biggest American music festivals have made it clear that they'll remove selfie sticks from anyone found using them at their events.
The campaign against selfie sticks at gigs and festivals has received a big boost with the news that Coachella and Lollapalooza have banned the items.
Lollapallooza's Frequently Asked Questions section makes clear that selfie sticks and "monopods" are banned from their festival site. Meanwhile Coachella's website advises that "narcissists" are not welcome to attend either.
The sticks have already been banned from a number of major British music venues like London's O2 Arena and the SSE Wembley Arena. Speaking to the NME, a Wembley spokesperson said: "Selfies are a big part of the gig experience...the sticks might mean you are refused entry to the venue so our advice is don’t bring them and stick with the tried and tested use of an arm."
Lollapalooza 2015 takes place in Chicago's Grant Park from 31 July to 2 August, with Florence + The Machine and Sir Paul McCartney headlining. Coachella, which will fire the starting pistol on the US festival season, takes place next month with AC/DC and Jack White playing .
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook