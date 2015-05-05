Bushstock 2015 Final Line-Up Announced

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Villagers, Nadine Shah and Sophie Jameson have joined the bill for the festival which takes place across a number of Shepherd's Bush venues on 13 June.
Bushstock have confirmed the final acts for its 2015 bill, adding to a line-up that already includes Michael Kiwanuka, Lucy Rose and Honeyblood.
Mercury Prize-nominated Villagers are the biggest name added to the festival today, with Nadine Shah, Banfi, Frances, Sophie Jameson, Charlotte OC, The Beach also joining. Nathaniel Rateliff will perform for the first time with Night Sweats, his new band.
The one day, multi-venue event that will take place in Shepherd's Bush in London on 13 June. It's the fifth year of the festival, with Port Isla, Lisa Mitchell, Racing Glaciers and All We Are also confirmed to play.
The festival is run by Communion Records and Communion Presents, with the final round of Tier 2 tickets now on sale priced at £30.
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook