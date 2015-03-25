Bushstock 2015 Announces First Wave Of Acts

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Port Isla, Honeyblood and Lucy Rose are amongst the first names to be confirmed for this year's Bushstock festival, the one day festival run by Communion Records.
Past Bushstocks have seen early appearances by acts like George Ezra and Hozier, so it shouldn't be any surprise that the line-up for 2015 is going to include some rising stars.
Lucy Rose, Beans on Toast and Honeyblood are included in the bill for the one day, multi-venue event that will take place in Shepherd's Bush in London on 13 June. It's the fifth year of the festival, with Port Isla, Lisa Mitchell, Racing Glaciers and All We Are also joining the party.
Although Super Early Bird and Early Bird tickets have now sold out, Tier 1 tickets are available for £25 at the Bushstock website.
The festival is run by Communion Records and Communion Presents, who say there are plenty more acts to be announced.
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook