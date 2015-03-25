Bushstock 2015 Announces First Wave Of Acts

Past Bushstocks have seen early appearances by acts like George Ezra and Hozier, so it shouldn't be any surprise that the line-up for 2015 is going to include some rising stars.



Lucy Rose, Beans on Toast and Honeyblood are included in the bill for the one day, multi-venue event that will take place in Shepherd's Bush in London on 13 June. It's the fifth year of the festival, with Port Isla, Lisa Mitchell, Racing Glaciers and All We Are also joining the party.



Although Super Early Bird and Early Bird tickets have now sold out, Tier 1 tickets are available for £25 at the Bushstock website.



The festival is run by Communion Records and Communion Presents, who say there are plenty more acts to be announced.