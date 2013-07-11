BRMC To Play Free 100 Club Gig

11th July 2013, 11:55

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have been confirmed for the latest Converse Gigs @ 100 Club show.

The gig on July 23 will see support from Dexters and IEPI!

Nina Nesbitt and Lower Than Atlantis? have previously performed at the venue as part of the series.

Tickets are free and are available exclusively from the Converse UK website .

