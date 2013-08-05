Bloodhound Gang Banned From Russian Festival

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Bloodhound Gang have been banned from playing a Russian festival after their bass player shoved the country's flag down his pants during a gig in Ukraine...
Jared Hasselhoff was caught doing it on camera - saying "Don't tell Putin".
But it would appear word has reached the Russian President, who banned the US group from playing the Kubana Festival in his country at the weekend.
"Bloodhound Gang is packing its bags. These idiots will not perform in Kuban," the country's Culture Minister reportedly tweeted.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
