Björk, John Grant and Father John Misty Added To Iceland Airwaves

The first acts announced for this winter's Iceland Airwaves festival included hip acts like East India Youth, Perfume Genius and Ariel Pink. Now that some of the headliners have been confirmed the event looks even more exciting.



The iconic Björk will perform at the festival, which runs in her homeland from 4-8 November 2015. Her show will take place on 7 November, with tickets included in the festival price but requiring a special pass that will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.



A separate show by the singer on 3 November will be available on pre-sale for Iceland Airwaves ticket-holders.



Björk will be joined on the bill by John Grant, the acclaimed singer-songwriter who will perform with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. His show will also be on a first come, first served basis.



UK artists including Låpsley, LA PRIEST and The Pop Group are also amongst the latest additions to the bill.



The festival started in 1999 and previous headliners included The Flaming Lips, The Knife and The War On Drugs.