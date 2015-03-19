Björk, John Grant and Father John Misty Added To Iceland Airwaves

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Reykjavík festival has announced the next batch of artists performing this November and it's a pretty impressive bunch, led by Björk.
The first acts announced for this winter's Iceland Airwaves festival included hip acts like East India Youth, Perfume Genius and Ariel Pink. Now that some of the headliners have been confirmed the event looks even more exciting.
The iconic Björk will perform at the festival, which runs in her homeland from 4-8 November 2015. Her show will take place on 7 November, with tickets included in the festival price but requiring a special pass that will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
A separate show by the singer on 3 November will be available on pre-sale for Iceland Airwaves ticket-holders.
Björk will be joined on the bill by John Grant, the acclaimed singer-songwriter who will perform with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. His show will also be on a first come, first served basis.
UK artists including Låpsley, LA PRIEST and The Pop Group are also amongst the latest additions to the bill.
The festival started in 1999 and previous headliners included The Flaming Lips, The Knife and The War On Drugs.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
