Bat for Lashes Announces London Show

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Bat For Lashes will play a one off London show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on August 13.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 31) at 9am
Meanwhile Natasha also has been invited to perform her song Laura at the charity event A Curious Night at the Theatre.
The fundraising gala is in support of two UK autism charities: Ambitious about Autism and The National Autistic Society.
The event on July 1 is in conjunction with the Olivier Award winning production of A Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time and will a mix of music, comedy, theatre and a live auction, with unique prizes.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
