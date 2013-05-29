Bat for Lashes Announces London Show

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 31) at 9am

Meanwhile Natasha also has been invited to perform her song Laura at the charity event A Curious Night at the Theatre.

The fundraising gala is in support of two UK autism charities: Ambitious about Autism and The National Autistic Society.

The event on July 1 is in conjunction with the Olivier Award winning production of A Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time and will a mix of music, comedy, theatre and a live auction, with unique prizes.

You can find out more about the event here.

