Augustines Announce UK Tour Dates

28th May 2015, 11:05

Augustines will be debuting new material later this summer when they play a string of dates including shows in London, Norwich, York, Reading and Exeter.

Augustines

Augustines are in the studio at the moment, working on their third album - the follow-up to their self-titled album released in 2014. But they're taking time out to play a string of live dates later this summer.

Starting in Reading and finishing in Exeter, with a stop-off at London's Scala on 3 August, the five date tour will see the band debut some of their new material.

Last December the band played their biggest UK show yet with a performance at the Roundhouse that drew rave reviews.

AUGUSTINES UK TOUR DATES:

27 JULY 2015 READING, BOWERY DISTRICT CLUB
28 JULY 2015 NORWICH, WATERFRONT
29 JULY 2015 YORK, WATERFRONT
3 AUGUST 2015 LONDON, SCALA
4 AUGUST 2015 EXETER, PHOENIX

Tickets for the Augustines summer tour shows are available here .

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News