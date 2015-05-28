Augustines Announce UK Tour Dates

Augustines are in the studio at the moment, working on their third album - the follow-up to their self-titled album released in 2014. But they're taking time out to play a string of live dates later this summer.



Starting in Reading and finishing in Exeter, with a stop-off at London's Scala on 3 August, the five date tour will see the band debut some of their new material.



Last December the band played their biggest UK show yet with a performance at the Roundhouse that drew rave reviews.





AUGUSTINES UK TOUR DATES:

27 JULY 2015 READING, BOWERY DISTRICT CLUB

28 JULY 2015 NORWICH, WATERFRONT

29 JULY 2015 YORK, WATERFRONT

3 AUGUST 2015 LONDON, SCALA

4 AUGUST 2015 EXETER, PHOENIX

Tickets for the Augustines summer tour shows are available here .