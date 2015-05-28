Augustines Announce UK Tour Dates

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Augustines will be debuting new material later this summer when they play a string of dates including shows in London, Norwich, York, Reading and Exeter.
Augustines are in the studio at the moment, working on their third album - the follow-up to their self-titled album released in 2014. But they're taking time out to play a string of live dates later this summer.
Starting in Reading and finishing in Exeter, with a stop-off at London's Scala on 3 August, the five date tour will see the band debut some of their new material.
Last December the band played their biggest UK show yet with a performance at the Roundhouse that drew rave reviews.
Tickets for the Augustines summer tour shows are available here .
