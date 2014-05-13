Augustines announce London show

The band will play The Roundhouse in Camden on 8 December.

Tickets will be going on sale on Friday 16 May from http://www.kililive.com/artists/augustines.

It'll be the Seattle-based trio's biggest UK show to date.

Ahead of the Roundhouse performance, they'll be playing the Reading/Leeds and Latitude Festivals this summer alongside Arctic Monkeys and The Black Keys.

