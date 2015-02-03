Amber Run Announce UK Spring Tour

3rd February 2015, 13:15

The band has confirmed its biggest headline show yet at London's Scala, as well as three other dates in April and May.

Amber Run have announced a four date mini-tour for later this year, which will include their biggest headline show yet at London's Scala.

The band are currently enjoying a tour of the UK that sees them play a sold-out show at London's Dingwalls tonight. They then head to Leeds, Norwich, Exeter and Bristol over the next week.

The shows for April and May should build on the growing live reputation of the band, who were chosen by festival-goers as one of the top live acts at last year's Isle of Wight festival.

Their debut album will be released later in 2015 and will be produced by Mike Crossey who's worked with Arctic Monkeys and Jake Bugg.

AMBER RUN TOUR DATES
28 APRIL 2015 - NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS
29 APRIL 2015 - LONDON, SCALA
30 APRIL 2015 - MANCHESTER, SOUND CONTROL
02 MAY 2015 - NEWCASTLE, THINK TANK

 

