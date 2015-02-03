Amber Run Announce UK Spring Tour

Amber Run have announced a four date mini-tour for later this year, which will include their biggest headline show yet at London's Scala.



The band are currently enjoying a tour of the UK that sees them play a sold-out show at London's Dingwalls tonight. They then head to Leeds, Norwich, Exeter and Bristol over the next week.



The shows for April and May should build on the growing live reputation of the band, who were chosen by festival-goers as one of the top live acts at last year's Isle of Wight festival.



Their debut album will be released later in 2015 and will be produced by Mike Crossey who's worked with Arctic Monkeys and Jake Bugg.

AMBER RUN TOUR DATES

28 APRIL 2015 - NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS

29 APRIL 2015 - LONDON, SCALA

30 APRIL 2015 - MANCHESTER, SOUND CONTROL

02 MAY 2015 - NEWCASTLE, THINK TANK