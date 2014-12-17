AC/DC Sell Out Wembley in 60 Minutes

Aussie icons AC/DC have proved they're bigger than ever after selling out a huge show in Wembley in less than an hour.



The band will play Glasgow's Hampden Park on 28 June, before a show in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 1 July. They'll cap the run of shows off with the Wembley show on 4 July 2015.



Original member Malcolm Young won't join the band on tour for the first time since their formation after being diagnosed with dementia. His place will be taken by his nephew Stevie.



It's unknown whether drummer Phil Rudd will join the group live as his legal battles continue.



With the band set to be in the country at the same time as Glastonbury takes place, the rumour mill has churned into life again that the band might play the Pyramid Stage.



Tickets are still available for the Glasgow and Dublin dates.









