AC/DC Sell Out Wembley in 60 Minutes

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The legendary rockers have sold more than 72,000 tickets for their Wembley Stadium show in less than an hour.
Aussie icons AC/DC have proved they're bigger than ever after selling out a huge show in Wembley in less than an hour.
The band will play Glasgow's Hampden Park on 28 June, before a show in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 1 July. They'll cap the run of shows off with the Wembley show on 4 July 2015.
Original member Malcolm Young won't join the band on tour for the first time since their formation after being diagnosed with dementia. His place will be taken by his nephew Stevie.
It's unknown whether drummer Phil Rudd will join the group live as his legal battles continue.
With the band set to be in the country at the same time as Glastonbury takes place, the rumour mill has churned into life again that the band might play the Pyramid Stage.
Tickets are still available for the Glasgow and Dublin dates.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
