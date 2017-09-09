This Feeling Announces Alive UK Tour 2017

WATCH: Rick Astley Covers Foo Fighters At We Are Manchester Concert
Since collaborating with Foos last month, Rick has now paid tribute to the band in Manchester.
The string of dates celebrating British guitar bands will play host to the likes of The Shimmer Band, Bang Bang Romeo and Blackwaters.
This Feeling has announced its biggest national tour to date.
The famous club night - which has become the nation's No.1 live new music event and boasts stages at Reading and Isle of Wight Festival - will embark on dates in October with some of the UK's most exciting bands.
#Alive 'a gang of rock'n'roll's near future' @thezineuk— This Feeling (@This_Feeling) September 9, 2017
'it's us lot versus prime time and all that shit' @theshimmerband pic.twitter.com/zhvsYpW7gL
The Shimmer Band, Bang Bang Romeo, Blackwaters and Blinders will tour the country, joined by a roster of support acts.
Tickets are on sale at thisfeeling.co.uk.
1 Oct - Bristol w/ YVES
2 Oct - Cardiff Glee Club w/ Chapel Row
3 Oct - Birmingham o2 institute w/ The Assist
5 Oct - York Fibbers w/ SHEAFS
6 Oct - Glasgow o2 ABC2 w/ Vida
8 Oct - Manchester Academy 2 w/ Proletariat.
9 Oct - Leeds Wardrobe w/ The Strawberries
10 Oct - Hull The Welly w/ Mint
11 Oct - Nottingham Glee Club w/ The Ruffs
13 Oct - Sheffield Plug w/ Liberty Ship
14 Oct - London Electric Ballroom w/ Paves
15 Oct - Brighton Concorde 2 w/ SONS
