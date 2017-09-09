This Feeling Announces Alive UK Tour 2017

9th September 2017, 09:28

The string of dates celebrating British guitar bands will play host to the likes of The Shimmer Band, Bang Bang Romeo and Blackwaters.

This Feeling Alive UK Tour pic

This Feeling has announced its biggest national tour to date.

The famous club night - which has become the nation's No.1 live new music event and boasts stages at Reading and Isle of Wight Festival - will embark on dates in October with some of the UK's most exciting bands.

The Shimmer Band, Bang Bang Romeo, Blackwaters and Blinders will tour the country, joined by a roster of support acts. 

Tickets are on sale at thisfeeling.co.uk.

Get This Feeling's 2017 Alive UK Tour Dates here: 

1 Oct - Bristol w/ YVES
 2 Oct - Cardiff Glee Club w/ Chapel Row
3 Oct - Birmingham o2 institute w/ The Assist
5 Oct -  York Fibbers w/ SHEAFS
6 Oct -  Glasgow o2 ABC2 w/ Vida
8 Oct - Manchester Academy 2 w/ Proletariat.
9 Oct - Leeds Wardrobe w/ The Strawberries
10 Oct - Hull The Welly w/ Mint
11 Oct - Nottingham Glee Club w/ The Ruffs
13 Oct - Sheffield Plug w/ Liberty Ship
14 Oct -  London Electric Ballroom w/ Paves
15 Oct -  Brighton Concorde 2 w/ SONS

Comments

