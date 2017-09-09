This Feeling Announces Alive UK Tour 2017

This Feeling has announced its biggest national tour to date.

The famous club night - which has become the nation's No.1 live new music event and boasts stages at Reading and Isle of Wight Festival - will embark on dates in October with some of the UK's most exciting bands.

The Shimmer Band, Bang Bang Romeo, Blackwaters and Blinders will tour the country, joined by a roster of support acts.

Tickets are on sale at thisfeeling.co.uk.

Get This Feeling's 2017 Alive UK Tour Dates here:

1 Oct - Bristol w/ YVES

2 Oct - Cardiff Glee Club w/ Chapel Row

3 Oct - Birmingham o2 institute w/ The Assist

5 Oct - York Fibbers w/ SHEAFS

6 Oct - Glasgow o2 ABC2 w/ Vida

8 Oct - Manchester Academy 2 w/ Proletariat.

9 Oct - Leeds Wardrobe w/ The Strawberries

10 Oct - Hull The Welly w/ Mint

11 Oct - Nottingham Glee Club w/ The Ruffs

13 Oct - Sheffield Plug w/ Liberty Ship

14 Oct - London Electric Ballroom w/ Paves

15 Oct - Brighton Concorde 2 w/ SONS