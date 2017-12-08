These Are The 10 Most Popular Christmas Songs

Are these the best festive songs of all time? What have they missed?

Christmas music is a whole genre in itself, with everyone from Justin Bieber to the Manic Street Preachers getting in on the act when it comes to festive ditties.

But which Christmas songs have had the most play? Let’s find out.

Dr Joe Bennett of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, USA, has analysed the top 200 UK Spotify song streams from last year’s Christmas period and totted up the winners.

And here’s his Top 10. Do you agree? Or is this list missing an all-time classic?

The Top 10 Most Popular Christmas Songs

1. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

2. Last Christmas – Wham!

3. Fairytale of New York - The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl

4. Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin’ Stevens

5. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams

6. Do They Know It's Christmas? – Band Aid

7. It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Bublė

8. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday – Wizzard

9. Step Into Christmas – Elton John

10. Wonderful Christmastime – Paul McCartney