These Are The 10 Most Popular Christmas Songs

8 December 2017, 16:35
Are these the best festive songs of all time? What have they missed?
Christmas music is a whole genre in itself, with everyone from Justin Bieber to the Manic Street Preachers getting in on the act when it comes to festive ditties.
But which Christmas songs have had the most play? Let’s find out.
Dr Joe Bennett of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, USA, has analysed the top 200 UK Spotify song streams from last year’s Christmas period and totted up the winners.
And here’s his Top 10. Do you agree? Or is this list missing an all-time classic?
The research was used to create what’s thought to be the “happiest Christmas song”, created with British songwriters Harriet Green and Steve Anderson and the London Community Gospel Choir. Titled Love’s Not Just For Christmas, the track was commissioned by Intu, a group of UK shopping centres.
Have a listen. Does it conjure up thoughts of Chrimbo for you?