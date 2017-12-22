LISTEN: The Streets Unveil TWO New Songs For Christmas

Now Playing
22 December 2017, 11:04
Mike Skinner and co. have shared a festive surprise for their fans.
The Streets have shared not one, but TWO new songs just in time for Christmas.
The Original Pirate Material outfit announced their comeback earlier this year, and now they've debuted new material in Burn Bridges ann Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies.
Listen to them both here:
The Fit But You Know It outfit will head out on their UK reunion tour next spring, which includes three dates at the O2 Academy Brixton.