LISTEN: The Streets Unveil TWO New Songs For Christmas

Mike Skinner and co. have shared a festive surprise for their fans.

The Streets have shared not one, but TWO new songs just in time for Christmas.

The Original Pirate Material outfit announced their comeback earlier this year, and now they've debuted new material in Burn Bridges ann Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies.

Listen to them both here:

The Fit But You Know It outfit will head out on their UK reunion tour next spring, which includes three dates at the O2 Academy Brixton.

See their full dates below:

19 April – Birmingham O2 Academy

20 April – Glasgow O2 Academy

21 April – Manchester O2 Apollo

23 April – Leeds O2 Academy

25 April – London O2 Academy Brixton

26 April – London O2 Academy Brixton

27 April – London O2 Academy Brixton

Watch your night out sponsored by The Streets: