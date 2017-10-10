The Streets Announce 2018 Greatest Hits UK Tour

10 October 2017, 09:30

Mike Skinner of The Streets in 2011

Yes, they're back! Find out where the Dry Your Eyes outfit will play next year.

The Streets have announced their reunion and live dates for 2018.

The Original Pirate Material outfit - headed by Mike Skinner - will embark on a Greatest Hits UK tour, which includes a show at the O2 Apollo Manchester and culminates in two dates at London's O2 Academy, Brixton.

The Streets UK Tour 2018 poster

Tickets go on sale on Friday 13 October from 9am.

See The Streets full UK dates below: 

19 April - Birmingham O2 Academy
20 April - Glasgow O2 Academy
21 April - Manchester O2 Apollo
23 April - Leeds O2 Academy
25 April - London O2 Brixton
26 April - London O2 Brixton 

