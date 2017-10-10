The Streets Announce 2018 Greatest Hits UK Tour

Yes, they're back! Find out where the Dry Your Eyes outfit will play next year.

The Streets have announced their reunion and live dates for 2018.

The Original Pirate Material outfit - headed by Mike Skinner - will embark on a Greatest Hits UK tour, which includes a show at the O2 Apollo Manchester and culminates in two dates at London's O2 Academy, Brixton.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 13 October from 9am.

See The Streets full UK dates below:

19 April - Birmingham O2 Academy

20 April - Glasgow O2 Academy

21 April - Manchester O2 Apollo

23 April - Leeds O2 Academy

25 April - London O2 Brixton

26 April - London O2 Brixton