If You Love The Streets' First Two Albums, You'll Love This...

Original Pirate Material and A Grand Don't Come for Free are set to be re-issued as a double vinyl LP.

The Streets have announced they'll release their first two albums on vinyl.

Their 2002 debut and its 2004 A Grand Don't Come for Free follow-up will be released on 30 March- just before Mike Skinner and co. head off on their Greatest Hits Tour, which includes three sold out dates at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Last Christmas saw fans of The Streets given an extra special treat when they unveiled two new songs for the festive period.

Listen to Burn Bridges and Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies here:

See their full UK & Ireland dates below:

17 April - Dublin The Olympia Theatre - SOLD OUT

18 April - Dublin The Olympia Theatre - SOLD OUT

19 April – Birmingham O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

20 April – Glasgow O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

21 April – Manchester O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT

23 April – Leeds O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

25 April – London O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

26 April – London O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

27 April – London O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

Watch your night out sponsored by The Streets: