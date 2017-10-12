The Streets Add Date To 2018 UK Tour

12 October 2017, 13:55

The Streets' Mike Skinner

Find out where the Fit But You Know It outfit have added to their string of dates.

The Streets have announced a further London date for their UK tour.

Following the news that Mike Skinner and co. will embark on Greatest Hits dates in April 2018, a third show has been confirmed at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 27 April 2017.

Taking to Instagram, the frontman teased there'll be more fun after the shows, writing: "book the next day off work! we are doing a tonga party after every streets show in every city!"

 

A post shared by Mike Skinner (@mikeskinnerltd) onOct 11, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Tickets go on sale on Friday 13 October from 9am.

See their full dates below: 

19 April – Birmingham O2 Academy
20 April – Glasgow O2 Academy
21 April – Manchester O2 Apollo
23 April – Leeds O2 Academy
25 April – London O2 Academy Brixton
26 April – London O2 Academy Brixton
27 April – London O2 Academy Brixton

