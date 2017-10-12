The Streets Add Date To 2018 UK Tour

Now Playing
You Do Something To Me Paul Weller Download 'You Do Something To Me' on iTunes
12 October 2017, 13:55
Find out where the Fit But You Know It outfit have added to their string of dates.
The Streets have announced a further London date for their UK tour.
Following the news that Mike Skinner and co. will embark on Greatest Hits dates in April 2018, a third show has been confirmed at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 27 April 2017.
Taking to Instagram, the frontman teased there'll be more fun after the shows, writing: "book the next day off work! we are doing a tonga party after every streets show in every city!"
Tickets go on sale on Friday 13 October from 9am.