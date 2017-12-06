Sounds of The City Announce Stellar 2018 Line-Up

6 December 2017, 10:33

Shed Seven Twitter tour image

Find out who's playing the Manchester festival at Castlefield Bowl next year.

Shed Seven, Elvis Costello and Rag'n'Bone man are among the acts confirmed for Sound Of The City 2018.

Rick Witter and co. will headline their biggest ever show at Sounds of The City on Friday 29 June and will be joined by special guests Reverend And the Makers + The Twang.

Brighton folk punk band the Levellers will be back to play the Bowl on Sunday 1 July. The show - billed as a sister event to Beautiful Days - will see them perform their classic tracks from across their 30 year career.

Haçienda Classiçal will be back at the Bowl on Saturday 30 June, while Rag'n'Bone Man will headline Castlefield Bowl for the very first time on Wednesday 4 July.

Friday 6 July will see The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot perform on the same night Elvis Costello & The Imposters. 

Tickets go on sale Friday 8 December from 10am from links and numbers below:

www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk /www.ticketline.co.uk

0844 811 0051 / 0844 826 2826 / 0844 888 9991

See the full line-up so far below: 

Fri 29 June     SHED SEVEN + special guests Reverend & The Makers + The Twang

Sat 30 June    HAÇIENDA CLASSIÇAL + special guests Stereo MCs

Sun 1 July      A BEAUTIFUL DAY OUT featuring LEVELLERS + New Model Army + many more acts to be announced

Wed 4 July    RAG’N’BONE MAN plus special guests

Fri 6 July        PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT + ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS – For one night only! Plus special guests

 

 

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Stone Roses 2016

Are The Stone Roses Splitting Again?

Noel Gallagher End The Silence still

Noel Gallagher, Damon Albarn, Royal Blood Share Music Memories For Children's Charity

Skydiving Santa breaks leg after crashing into tree on Florida beach
Margot Robbie shows off party trick beers Chris Pr

WATCH: Margot Robbie Shows Chris Pratt Her Party Trick

Liam Gallagher greets Scottish fans in Come Back T

WATCH: Liam Gallagher Meets Scottish Fans In BTS Video