Sounds of The City Announce Stellar 2018 Line-Up

Find out who's playing the Manchester festival at Castlefield Bowl next year.

Shed Seven, Elvis Costello and Rag'n'Bone man are among the acts confirmed for Sound Of The City 2018.

ANNOUNCE// Sounds Of The City returns in 2018 at Castlefield Bowl, Manchester! #SOTC



Tickets on sale Friday @ 10am: https://t.co/NJi7XO8ZSh pic.twitter.com/LGyBXawnG6 — gigsandtours (@gigsandtours) December 5, 2017

Rick Witter and co. will headline their biggest ever show at Sounds of The City on Friday 29 June and will be joined by special guests Reverend And the Makers + The Twang.

Manchester Castlefield Bowl, 29th June, will be our moment. Our biggest headline show ever, with 8,000 of you there to celebrate with us. Tickets are on sale Friday, 10am from: https://t.co/nmzH3NHSK4 #SOTC pic.twitter.com/e2yTJHsAd0— Shed Seven (@shedseven) December 5, 2017

Brighton folk punk band the Levellers will be back to play the Bowl on Sunday 1 July. The show - billed as a sister event to Beautiful Days - will see them perform their classic tracks from across their 30 year career.

Haçienda Classiçal will be back at the Bowl on Saturday 30 June, while Rag'n'Bone Man will headline Castlefield Bowl for the very first time on Wednesday 4 July.

Friday 6 July will see The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot perform on the same night Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

Tickets go on sale Friday 8 December from 10am from links and numbers below:

www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk /www.ticketline.co.uk

0844 811 0051 / 0844 826 2826 / 0844 888 9991

See the full line-up so far below: