Snow Patrol Unveil Don't Give In Video & Announce Tour Dates

Snow Patrol - Don't Give In (Official Video) 04:04

Watch the dramatic visuals for the band's comeback single, and find out where you can see them live in 2018.

Snow Patrol have returned with their Don't Give In single and its accompanying visuals.

Watch its video above.

The defiant track is the first cut to be taken from their seventh studio album, Wildness, which is set for release on 25 May and can be pre-ordered now.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about their first official single seven years, frontman Gary Lightbody said: "It's a song about a friend who was struggling and I was trying to speak to him, trying to help him through it. And as friends do for each other and how plenty of friends have done for me.

"And then I kind of realised I was really writing about myself and struggling through making the album."

Asked how he feels about being back after so long, the Chocolate singer revealed: "I'm excited about it. I'm excited about having new music out. I'm excited to get going again, really excited about touring again."

He added: "Until the first single and maybe till the album comes out, I'm not going to believe it until it's all out there."

Meanwhile, Snow Patrol have announced live dates in the UK, Ireland, including a date at London's Islington Assembly Hall.

See their UK & Irish dates here:

11 April – Islington Assembly Hall, London

11 May – Millennium Forum, Derry

12 May – Opera House, Cork

14 May – INEC, Killarney

15 May – Olympia, Dublin

16 May – Opera House, Wexford

18 May – Leisureland, Galway

20 May – Ulster Hall, Belfast

See the tracklisting for Wildness below:

1. Life on Earth

2. Don’t Give In

3. Heal Me

4. Empress

5. A Dark Switch

6. What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?

7. A Youth Written in Fire

8. Soon

9. Wild Horses

10. Life and Death