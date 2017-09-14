Sampha Wins The Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017

Arctic Monkeys Have The Highest Selling Mercury Prize-Winning Album
Find out where the likes of previous winners PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Pulp came on the list.
Process has been named the Album Of The Year, beating off competition from Kate Tempest, The xx, Blossoms, Ed Sheeran and more.
Sampha has won the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize.
The 28-year-old singer - whose full name is Sampha Sisay - picked up the award at London's Eventim Apollo on Thursday (14 September) evening for his critically-acclaimed debut album Process, beating the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The xx, Blossoms and Alt-J, to take the accolade.
Speaking after he picked up his £25,000 from actor Idris Elba, Sampha said: "I feel like I am dreaming a little bit, this is incredible. I'd like to dedicate this award to my parents.
"I'd like to thank all my brothers for always giving me encouragement and making me believe in myself.
"I am so thankful for this. Thank you so much."
The winner of the 2017 Hyundai #MercuryPrize is @sampha 's 'Process' #HyundaiMercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/W79XbjkIhj— Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) September 14, 2017
The judging panel said “Sampha’s Process is a beautifully intimate record. With its unique creativity, rich musicality, depth and vulnerability, it resonates emotionally and speaks to the heart. When you discover this record you’ll want to live with it, share it and celebrate it”.
Also on the shortlist were The xx, Stormzy, Glass Animals, Blossoms and Kate Tempest, who was a favourite to win with her second album Let Them Eat Chaos.
Earlier in the evening, Sampha - who has previously worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, Solange and Kanye West - performed his single '(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano' to huge cheers from the audience.
As well as performances from a number of the nominees, which also included Glass Animals and Kate Tempest, last year's Mercury winner, Skepta, also took the mic, performing Man before the winner was announced.
The judges - who are made up by the likes of Marcus Mumford, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas and Radio X's Head of Music, Mike Walsh - said of the 2017 shortlist: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”
Speaking about their deliberations - which the evening's host, Lauren Laverne, said had been the longest ever - Mumford quipped he didn't have a lot to say.
He told the BBC: "We were only allowed to talk about positive things. So I shut up quite a lot."
The full shortlist for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize was:
Alt-J - Relaxer
Blossoms - Blossoms
Dinosaur - Together, As One
Ed Sheeran - Divide
Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being
J Hus - Common Sense
Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos
Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone
Sampha - Process
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
The xx- I See You
The Prize’s digital music partner, Apple Music, has promoted the Mercury Prize from the shortlist announcement through to the Awards Show and has created dedicated playlists featuring the shortlisted artists, albums and more here.
