Radio X To Broadcast Live From We Are Manchester

4th September 2017, 17:00

Join us live from the event on Saturday 9 September as Manchester Arena re-opens its doors, while raising money for the Manchester Memorial Fund.

We Are Manchester image

Radio X will broadcast live at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena this weekend.

We Are Manchester - which takes place this Saturday (9 September) - will see the iconic venue open its doors for the first time since May's horrific terror attack, which targeted an Ariana Grande concert. 

This Saturday, iconic son of the city Noel Gallagher will join fellow Mancunians Courteeners and Blossoms alongside a roster of acts to perform at the venue, while raising funds for the Manchester Memorial Fund. 

Radio X will be there on the day, paying tribute to the city and its rich musical history, while bringing the benefit show right into your living rooms. 

From 4pm, Dan Gasser will play three hours of music from Manchester bands, as Dan O’Connell sets the scene from the venue.

From 7pm onwards, Dan O’Connell will broadcast live from backstage, chatting to the artists involved and bringing you the gig as Manchester Arena opens its doors once again.

Tune into Radio X for our special coverage of We Are Manchester on Saturday 9 September from 4pm. 

Watch Noel Gallagher give Radio X his heartbreaking reaction to the atrocity:
 
Play

Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack

Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.

02:40

 
Speaking to about the benefit gig, James Allen, General Manager of Manchester Arena said: “May’s events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us – or Mancunian music fans – from coming together to enjoy live music."
 
Blossoms also told Radio X how "proud" they were to be part of Saturday's show, saying: "We just think it’s a massive honour to open such a good and prestigious venue like that and after such a tragedy. 

"It’s bittersweet because obviously no one would’ve wanted this to happen in the first place - like re-opening a venue after something so horrible - but I think it’s important it does happen after the events, so we’re just proud to be a part of it."

Courteeners were the first band to play a major show in the city after the tragic events, playing a defiant gig at Emirates Old Trafford.

Watch Liam Fray discuss the atrocity:

Play

Liam Fray of Courteeners on Manchester

The frontman tells Gordon Smart that the city’s response to the terror attack made him feel proud.

03:25

Watch Blossoms cover Oasis' Half The World Away in their supporting slot:

Play

Blossoms perform Half The World Away

Live at Wembley Stadium 17 June 2017

00:38

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS