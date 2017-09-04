Radio X To Broadcast Live From We Are Manchester

Radio X will broadcast live at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena this weekend.

We Are Manchester - which takes place this Saturday (9 September) - will see the iconic venue open its doors for the first time since May's horrific terror attack, which targeted an Ariana Grande concert.

This Saturday, iconic son of the city Noel Gallagher will join fellow Mancunians Courteeners and Blossoms alongside a roster of acts to perform at the venue, while raising funds for the Manchester Memorial Fund.

Radio X will be there on the day, paying tribute to the city and its rich musical history, while bringing the benefit show right into your living rooms.

From 4pm, Dan Gasser will play three hours of music from Manchester bands, as Dan O’Connell sets the scene from the venue.

From 7pm onwards, Dan O’Connell will broadcast live from backstage, chatting to the artists involved and bringing you the gig as Manchester Arena opens its doors once again.

Tune into Radio X for our special coverage of We Are Manchester on Saturday 9 September from 4pm.

Watch Noel Gallagher give Radio X his heartbreaking reaction to the atrocity:

Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.

Speaking to about the benefit gig, James Allen, General Manager of Manchester Arena said: “May’s events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us – or Mancunian music fans – from coming together to enjoy live music."