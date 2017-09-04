Radio X To Broadcast Live From We Are Manchester

Creepy Red Balloons Are Popping Up For The IT Movie...
Join us live from the event on Saturday 9 September as Manchester Arena re-opens its doors, while raising money for the Manchester Memorial Fund.
Radio X will broadcast live at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena this weekend.
We Are Manchester - which takes place this Saturday (9 September) - will see the iconic venue open its doors for the first time since May's horrific terror attack, which targeted an Ariana Grande concert.
This Saturday, iconic son of the city Noel Gallagher will join fellow Mancunians Courteeners and Blossoms alongside a roster of acts to perform at the venue, while raising funds for the Manchester Memorial Fund.
Radio X will be there on the day, paying tribute to the city and its rich musical history, while bringing the benefit show right into your living rooms.
From 4pm, Dan Gasser will play three hours of music from Manchester bands, as Dan O’Connell sets the scene from the venue.
From 7pm onwards, Dan O’Connell will broadcast live from backstage, chatting to the artists involved and bringing you the gig as Manchester Arena opens its doors once again.
Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack
Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.
02:40
"It’s bittersweet because obviously no one would’ve wanted this to happen in the first place - like re-opening a venue after something so horrible - but I think it’s important it does happen after the events, so we’re just proud to be a part of it."
Courteeners were the first band to play a major show in the city after the tragic events, playing a defiant gig at Emirates Old Trafford.
Watch Liam Fray discuss the atrocity:
Liam Fray of Courteeners on Manchester The frontman tells Gordon Smart that the city’s response to the terror attack made him feel proud. 03:25
Liam Fray of Courteeners on Manchester
The frontman tells Gordon Smart that the city’s response to the terror attack made him feel proud.
03:25
Watch Blossoms cover Oasis' Half The World Away in their supporting slot:
Blossoms perform Half The World Away Live at Wembley Stadium 17 June 2017 00:38
Blossoms perform Half The World Away
Live at Wembley Stadium 17 June 2017
00:38
