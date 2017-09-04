PHOTOS: The Amazons Made Friends With The Village People

4th September 2017, 12:00

The Reading rockers hit it off with the Y.M.C.A. outfit and shared a photo with them online.

The Amazons lead Matt Thomson

It's a sentence we never thought we'd have to utter, but amazingly it's true: The Amazons have become buddies with '70s disco troupe, The Village People.

The acts met at MTV's Gibraltar Calling, when - according to Radio X's Jack Saunders who was at the event - one member of the group approached The Amazons to say he was a big fan.

Before long, the rest of the Macho (Men) joined the Junk Food Forever rockers for a snap, which they posted on Twitter.

And, by the looks of things, the Y.M.C.A. outfit was just as enamoured with the Reading band, posting their own version of the photo, with the caption: "Classic. Rock. Making new friends @MTVGibCalling@TheAmazons#Machomen".

Well, there you have it. Pretty much anything is possible in 2017.

Watch The Amazons Junk Food Forever video:

