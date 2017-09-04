PHOTOS: The Amazons Made Friends With The Village People

Radio X To Broadcast Live From We Are Manchester
Join us live from the event on Saturday 9 September as Manchester Arena re-opens its doors, while raising money for the Manchester Memorial Fund.
The Reading rockers hit it off with the Y.M.C.A. outfit and shared a photo with them online.
It's a sentence we never thought we'd have to utter, but amazingly it's true: The Amazons have become buddies with '70s disco troupe, The Village People.
The acts met at MTV's Gibraltar Calling, when - according to Radio X's Jack Saunders who was at the event - one member of the group approached The Amazons to say he was a big fan.
Before long, the rest of the Macho (Men) joined the Junk Food Forever rockers for a snap, which they posted on Twitter.
Classic. Rock. Making new friends @MTVGibCalling @TheAmazons #Machomen pic.twitter.com/oYFoSjl5JR— Village People (@villagepeople) September 2, 2017
And, by the looks of things, the Y.M.C.A. outfit was just as enamoured with the Reading band, posting their own version of the photo, with the caption: "Classic. Rock. Making new friends @MTVGibCalling@TheAmazons#Machomen".
MTV Gibraltar Calling we will never forget you. Thanks for letting us join for the night @villagepeople x pic.twitter.com/9Ya3sLlXJ1— The Amazons (@TheAmazons) September 3, 2017
Well, there you have it. Pretty much anything is possible in 2017.
Watch The Amazons Junk Food Forever video:
