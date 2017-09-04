PHOTOS: The Amazons Made Friends With The Village People

It's a sentence we never thought we'd have to utter, but amazingly it's true: The Amazons have become buddies with '70s disco troupe, The Village People.

The acts met at MTV's Gibraltar Calling, when - according to Radio X's Jack Saunders who was at the event - one member of the group approached The Amazons to say he was a big fan.

Before long, the rest of the Macho (Men) joined the Junk Food Forever rockers for a snap, which they posted on Twitter.

And, by the looks of things, the Y.M.C.A. outfit was just as enamoured with the Reading band, posting their own version of the photo, with the caption: "Classic. Rock. Making new friends @MTVGibCalling@TheAmazons#Machomen".

MTV Gibraltar Calling we will never forget you. Thanks for letting us join for the night @villagepeople x pic.twitter.com/9Ya3sLlXJ1 — The Amazons (@TheAmazons) September 3, 2017

Well, there you have it. Pretty much anything is possible in 2017.

Watch The Amazons Junk Food Forever video: