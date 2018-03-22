Peter Hook Relives Moment Daughter Was Caught In Manchester Terror Attack

Watch as the Joy Divsion and New Order legend talks hearing about the atrocity, which took place as his daughter watched Ariana Grande.

Peter Hook has described the moment he heard a terror attack was taking place at an Ariana Grande concert as "the most horrible phone call (he's) ever taken".

The former Joy Division and New Order member first revealed his child Jessica was in the midst of the atrocity - which saw 22 lose their lives and over 100 injured at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017 - when he shared his heartfelt condolences for the victims on Twitter.

My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017

Now, Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, he has relived the terrifying moment he found out about the incident, saying: “I’ve never taken a phone call like that and I hope I never will again."

He added: “It was the most horrible thing I’ve even been through. Most horrible phone call I’ve ever taken."

Reflecting on just how fortunate his daughter was and how the human cost of the tragedy could have been much worse, he mused: “She was lucky in that she stayed for the encore. And if Ariana Grande hadn’t done that encore they reckon that 2,000 more people will have been injured if not killed."

The Manchester Arena attack, which hit the heart of the city, led to a huge outpouring of tributes from all corners of the entertainment world.

Ariana Grande bravely returned to Manchester a month later to host the One Love Manchester concert to commemorate the victims and raise money for the We Love Manchester fund.

The gig, which featured a star-studded line-up including Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Marcus Mumford and Justin Bieber, saw Chris Martin lead the crowd in singing an emotional version of Don’t Look Back In Anger to the starlet.

Watch the moment again here:

Addressing the One Last Time singer, the Coldplay frontman said: “Ariana we all want to say thank you to you for being so strong and so wonderful.

"You’ve been singing a lot for us so we want to sing for you”.

Liam Gallagher also made a surprise appearance at the Emirates Old Trafford gig and performed a stirring rendition of Live Forever-accompanied by Chris Martin on guitar.

The emotional gig was followed by the We Are Manchester concert, which marked the re-opening of the Manchester Arena on Saturday 9 September and raised funds for the Manchester Memorial Fund.

The gig, which featured fellow Mancunians Courteeners and Blossoms culminated in a headline set from Noel Gallagher who sang an emotional rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger.

Watch the performance here:

Addressing the crowds before singing the 1996 single, he said: “I was sat watching Sky News and watching the minute silence. And one girl that was there and sang this song. And I don’t know if you’re here tonight, but I love you.”

After telling the crowds how the song has become an "anthem of defiance," he added: “And every time you sing we win. So sing like you’ve never sung!”

Watch our footage of the moving moment Gallagher describes, which took place at a vigil in St Ann's Square:

Photo credit: Chris Payne/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images