Pearl Jam Announce UK Shows And Festival Dates For 2018

The grunge legends will play London next June…

Pearl Jam have announced details of tour dates for the summer of 2018, including two massive shows in London and some festival appearances. The announcement follows the release of a live album, Let’s Play Two, in September.

Eddie Vedder and so will play the O2 Arena on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 June 2018, with tickets going onsale at 11am on Friday 8 December. O2 Customers can purchase Priority Tickets up to 48 hours before general release, from 11am Wednesday 6 December.

The 14 date European tour in June and July will include the band’s first performance in Rome since 1996, plus appearances at Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands on 15 June, Rock Wechter in Belgium (7 July), Mad Cool Festival in Madrid (12 July( and NOS Alive in Portugal (14 July).

There’s more info at their official website.